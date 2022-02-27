Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Reduced by Cormark

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of New Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NGD. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered New Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. upped their target price on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.85 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.41.

Shares of NGD opened at C$2.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.39. New Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.29 and a 52 week high of C$2.68.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

