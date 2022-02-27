Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The firm had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NYSE RVLV opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average of $63.05. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $89.60.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

