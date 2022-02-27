Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.
Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The firm had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE RVLV opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average of $63.05. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $89.60.
In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Revolve Group (Get Rating)
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
