Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Raised by KeyCorp

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Westlake Chemical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $4.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.99. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.50 EPS.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

NYSE WLK opened at $110.05 on Friday. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $111.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.45. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 92.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.