Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Increased by Analyst

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AZN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. DZ Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $60.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.73 billion, a PE ratio of 432.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.39 and its 200 day moving average is $58.57. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,378.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after buying an additional 4,526,346 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,388,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,518,000 after purchasing an additional 555,607 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,109,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,401,000 after purchasing an additional 520,259 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,984,000 after acquiring an additional 973,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,609,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,022,000 after buying an additional 184,411 shares during the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

