QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Position Increased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,614 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QCR were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QCR by 122.1% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QCR during the third quarter worth about $6,532,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of QCR by 237.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 45,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of QCR by 11.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,980,000 after acquiring an additional 43,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of QCR during the third quarter worth about $2,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

QCRH stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $879.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.78. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.40 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. QCR had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

QCRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

