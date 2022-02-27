Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Quanterix by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,133,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,004,000 after purchasing an additional 308,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Quanterix by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,413,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,583 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quanterix by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,147,000 after purchasing an additional 50,417 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,556,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,472,000 after buying an additional 141,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 975,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,570,000 after buying an additional 10,793 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $67,863.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 1,364 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $47,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,607 shares of company stock valued at $580,193. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.49. Quanterix Co. has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $84.89.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

