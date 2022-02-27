QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Receives $34.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.83.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 288,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $4,146,018.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $82,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,707,728 shares of company stock worth $38,523,713. Insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 62,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in QuantumScape by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 607,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,777,000 after acquiring an additional 341,233 shares during the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:QS traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,543,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,773,135. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average is $23.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 10.22. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a current ratio of 42.78.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

