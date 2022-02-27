QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) PT Lowered to $30.00

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.83.

NYSE QS opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.32. The company has a current ratio of 42.78, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 10.22.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $82,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 288,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $4,146,018.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,707,728 shares of company stock worth $38,523,713. 16.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 32.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in QuantumScape by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in QuantumScape by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in QuantumScape by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

