Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Quotient Technology stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. Quotient Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $631.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a negative return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $146.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUOT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,148,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,279,000 after purchasing an additional 162,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 56,541 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 968,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 737,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 72,512 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

