Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Qurate Retail’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of QRTEA traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $5.91. 4,895,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,244,802. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 963,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after buying an additional 585,765 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,951,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,831,000 after buying an additional 181,640 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 472,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 11,552 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 269,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 75,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 711.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 218,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 191,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.