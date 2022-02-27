Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS.

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $8.26 on Friday. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 560,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,496,741.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,946,997 shares of company stock valued at $14,129,893 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Radius Health by 148.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 66,548 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Radius Health by 1,522.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 195,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 183,405 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Radius Health by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 67,642 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Radius Health by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 19,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Radius Health by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Radius Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes the abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis, and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

