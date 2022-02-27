Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Range Resources in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RRC. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities raised shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of RRC opened at $23.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $26.48.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Range Resources announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

