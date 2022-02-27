Raymond James Analysts Give Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) a C$6.50 Price Target

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) received a C$6.50 price objective from research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.33.

Shares of TSE BTE opened at C$5.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.23 and a 1-year high of C$5.71. The firm has a market cap of C$3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 2.55.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

