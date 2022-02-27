Raymond James Analysts Give Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) a C$43.50 Price Target

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) received a C$43.50 price objective from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$48.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised Pembina Pipeline to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$44.03.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$42.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.01. The company has a market cap of C$23.35 billion and a PE ratio of -113.75. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$32.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.00.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

