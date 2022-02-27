Raymond James Raises Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target to C$13.00

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.93% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday.

TSE:OBE opened at C$10.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$875.21 million and a PE ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. Obsidian Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.46 and a 12-month high of C$11.09.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

