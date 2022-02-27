Raymond James Reiterates $6.00 Price Target for B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut B2Gold from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.16.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. B2Gold has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $5.37.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 29,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 22,147 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 515.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 93,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 78,250 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

