Raymond James Reiterates “C$1.65” Price Target for EnWave (CVE:ENW)

Raymond James set a C$1.65 target price on EnWave (CVE:ENW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EnWave stock opened at C$0.97 on Wednesday. EnWave has a 12-month low of C$0.82 and a 12-month high of C$1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.97. The stock has a market cap of C$106.90 million and a PE ratio of -24.25.

EnWave (CVE:ENW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that EnWave will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

