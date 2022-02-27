Raymond James Trims Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Target Price to $76.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ADC has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Agree Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.45.

Shares of ADC opened at $64.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Agree Realty has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $75.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.96.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 152.81%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

