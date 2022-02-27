Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Sets New 52-Week High at $96.97

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $96.97 and last traded at $96.94, with a volume of 100931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.08.

The firm has a market cap of $146.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

