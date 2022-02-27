Raze Network Trading Down 14.1% This Week (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 27th. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Raze Network has a market cap of $1.76 million and $509,471.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00046919 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,772.96 or 0.07096500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,049.89 or 0.99935724 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00046905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00053779 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,736,311 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

