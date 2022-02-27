Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter Sells 2,750 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $11,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $12,485.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $11,962.50.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $12,567.50.

On Monday, February 7th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $11,632.50.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $12,347.50.

On Monday, January 31st, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $12,045.00.

Shares of RDI stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $97.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.71. Reading International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $7.58.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Reading International in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Reading International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reading International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Reading International by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Reading International by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 466,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reading International by 76.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International (Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

