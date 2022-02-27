Realio Network Price Tops $0.24 (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $438,636.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000637 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00045996 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,599.68 or 0.06885004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,745.00 or 0.99964184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00045926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00053413 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003113 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

