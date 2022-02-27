RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on REAL. BTIG Research upgraded shares of RealReal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of RealReal from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of RealReal from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of RealReal from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of RealReal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RealReal presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Shares of REAL opened at $8.43 on Thursday. RealReal has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $28.22. The company has a market cap of $778.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RealReal will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 45,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $685,918.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 21,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $164,539.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,315 shares of company stock worth $1,811,281 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 11.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 143,385 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 16.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 786,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,541,000 after purchasing an additional 109,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 35.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,766,000 after purchasing an additional 518,191 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 46.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 778,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 247,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

