RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter worth $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter worth $92,000. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
