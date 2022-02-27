Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Stock Holdings Cut by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth $5,223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,931,000 after acquiring an additional 245,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,234,000 after acquiring an additional 96,034 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $797,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $12,128,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,160 shares of company stock valued at $16,016,401. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $183.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $131.13 and a 1 year high of $183.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.61. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RS. Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.78.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

