Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Stock Position Decreased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $5,223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after purchasing an additional 29,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.78.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $797,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total value of $3,089,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,160 shares of company stock worth $16,016,401. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $183.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $131.13 and a 1 year high of $183.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.61. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

