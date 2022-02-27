Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 113.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 473,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after buying an additional 251,344 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth about $9,338,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Barnes Group by 342.2% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 181,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after buying an additional 140,150 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth about $3,425,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Barnes Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,638,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,975,000 after buying an additional 65,656 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on B. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Barnes Group stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average is $45.47. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.23 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

