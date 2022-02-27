Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,030 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cohu by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 198,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cohu by 121,862.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 35,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cohu by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

In other Cohu news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COHU stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.76. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COHU. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cohu in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cohu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Cohu (Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.