Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,639 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 671.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $50.17 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.04 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.90.

