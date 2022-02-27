Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,784,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,934,000 after buying an additional 235,653 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,265,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,968,000 after buying an additional 101,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,026,000 after buying an additional 30,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,837,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 280,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,049,000 after buying an additional 47,611 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.70.

DIN opened at $84.09 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.38 and a 52-week high of $100.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

