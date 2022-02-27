Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 103,934 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 484.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,934 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gogo were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 1.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,191,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,905,000 after acquiring an additional 33,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,307,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 96,076 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the third quarter worth $18,445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 995,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,230,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the third quarter worth $15,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $14.08 on Friday. Gogo Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

