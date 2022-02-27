Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 60,565 Shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,565 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mastech Digital were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 67.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

MHH opened at $18.91 on Friday. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 17.93%. On average, analysts expect that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

