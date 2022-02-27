Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 306,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATY. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Quilter Plc raised its position in AcuityAds by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

ATY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Shares of ATY opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

