Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RTOKY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

OTCMKTS:RTOKY opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average is $39.36. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

