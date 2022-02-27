Repay (RPAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Repay to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $17.45 on Friday. Repay has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $25.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Repay by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,864 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 44,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

