Repay (RPAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Repay to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ RPAY opened at $17.45 on Friday. Repay has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $25.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 0.75.
Several research firms have recently commented on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.
About Repay (Get Rating)
Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.
