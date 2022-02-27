Reviewing Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) and Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) and Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Under Armour and Allbirds, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Under Armour 0 9 18 0 2.67 Allbirds 0 2 10 0 2.83

Under Armour presently has a consensus target price of $26.92, indicating a potential upside of 51.58%. Allbirds has a consensus target price of $19.82, indicating a potential upside of 152.14%. Given Allbirds’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allbirds is more favorable than Under Armour.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Under Armour and Allbirds’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Under Armour $4.47 billion 1.89 -$549.18 million $0.94 18.89 Allbirds $277.47 million 4.16 N/A N/A N/A

Allbirds has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Under Armour.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.9% of Under Armour shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Allbirds shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Under Armour shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Under Armour and Allbirds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Under Armour 7.82% 21.12% 7.82% Allbirds N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Under Armour beats Allbirds on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Under Armour Company Profile (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications. The company was founded by Kevin A. Plank in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Allbirds Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allbirds Inc. is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

