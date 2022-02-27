Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Given a $23.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Roth Capital set a $23.00 target price on Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RZLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rezolute from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Rezolute from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, cut their price target on shares of Rezolute from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.80.

Get Rezolute alerts:

RZLT stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. Rezolute has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 14.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $37.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.52.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts anticipate that Rezolute will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 299.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Rezolute in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rezolute by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Rezolute by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 16,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.