Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $373.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.31. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 342.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after buying an additional 345,757 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,096,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,904,000 after buying an additional 191,229 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 56,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 46,370 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 22,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.
