RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Lowered to $275.00 at Northland Securities

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Northland Securities from $410.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $127.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.68. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $117.49 and a 12-month high of $390.99.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $68,852.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,315 shares of company stock worth $1,146,285 in the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,096,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,945 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,667,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,359 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,191,000 after purchasing an additional 825,356 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.4% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,100,000 after purchasing an additional 270,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,259,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,917,000 after purchasing an additional 376,322 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

