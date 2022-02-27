Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,100 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,100 ($69.36) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,240 ($71.26) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,220 ($84.59) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($77.52) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($76.16) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,196.67 ($70.67).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 5,667 ($77.07) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($59.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.52). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,329.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,070.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 352.32 ($4.79) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 412 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,667 ($63.47), for a total transaction of £19,228.04 ($26,149.93).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

