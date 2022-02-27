Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.58 Per Share

Analysts predict that Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) will post ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rivian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.97) and the highest is ($1.12). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rivian will report full-year earnings of ($5.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.10) to ($3.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($5.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.18) to ($4.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rivian.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The company had revenue of 1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.03 million.

RIVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rivian from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Rivian in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rivian in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 129.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Rivian in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Rivian in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RIVN stock traded down 0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 63.43. 13,455,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,468,885. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 75.75. Rivian has a 12-month low of 50.00 and a 12-month high of 179.47.

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

