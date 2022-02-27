Robert E. Hughes Sells 1,888 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $37,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GNK stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $834.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 23.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.47%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GNK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,401,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,422,000 after purchasing an additional 67,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,766,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,265,000 after buying an additional 680,853 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,752,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,041,000 after buying an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,181,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,905,000 after buying an additional 207,637 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,145,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,332,000 after buying an additional 79,385 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

