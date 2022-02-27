Robert W. Baird Lowers Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to Neutral

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.87.

Get Zynga alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73. Zynga has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $11.69.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga (Get Rating)

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.