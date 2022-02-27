Rovin Capital UT ADV Invests $1.48 Million in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,636. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.33.

