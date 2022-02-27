Rovin Capital UT ADV Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Lam Research by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,068,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,912 shares of company stock worth $18,593,175 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

Shares of LRCX traded up $10.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $573.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $634.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $616.73. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $501.67 and a 12-month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

