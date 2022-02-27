Rovin Capital UT ADV Raises Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,714 shares during the quarter. DaVita makes up 4.2% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in DaVita were worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 37,375 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of DaVita by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,085,000 after purchasing an additional 22,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DaVita alerts:

NYSE DVA traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.60. The company had a trading volume of 434,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.01. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Profile (Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.