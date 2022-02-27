Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 43,029 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,029 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $10,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGLD. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Royal Gold by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Royal Gold by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLD opened at $120.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.17. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGLD. Raymond James set a $139.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.02.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

