Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482,519 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $10,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 98.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter worth $76,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth $81,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth $256,000. 4.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.40 to $30.30 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($69.32) to €57.00 ($64.77) in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.46.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.34. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $29.71 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.