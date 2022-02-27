Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,683 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $9,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at $223,000.

Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF stock opened at $89.60 on Friday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $83.24 and a 52 week high of $99.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.45.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

