Royal Bank of Canada Has $10.73 Million Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,846 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NCR were worth $10,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 672,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,682,000 after buying an additional 154,154 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NCR by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after buying an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NCR by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,588,000 after buying an additional 542,477 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NCR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

NCR stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

